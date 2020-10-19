Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are preparing to increase Son Heung-min's weekly wages to £150,000 a week in a bid to persuade the South Korea forward, 28, to sign a contract extension (Mail) external-link

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, is close to signing a contract extension to keep him at St Mary's amid interest from Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Brighton's English defender Ben White after Leeds United failed to sign him despite lodging three bids for the 23-year-old in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal made a bid to sign Sporting Lisbon's 17-year-old Portuguese winger Joelson Fernandes during the summer transfer window. (Football London) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is in pole-position to take the Fiorentina job should they decide to sack Giuseppe Iachini. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City are open to their former defender Pablo Zabaleta returning to the club in a non-playing role following the 35-year-old Argentine's retirement last week. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, would prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United. (ABC via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona want to offload France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite, 29, to make way for two Netherlands forwards - Lyon's Memphis Depay, 29, and AZ Alkmaar's Myron, 19. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link )

Newcastle fans raise £20,000 for food bank Newcastle fans' pay-per-view protest raises £20,000 for food bank

Juventus are confident they can persuade Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, to sign a contract extension (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 28, wants to leave the club in January, with the former England international unhappy at being left out of their Champions League squad. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain will attempt to sign "world class" Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, for 20m euros (£18.1m), with the Denmark international struggling to land a regular spot in the Serie A side. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer admits that on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was unhappy about being left on the bench against Schalke and is hopeful that the 27-year-old German will show it in his performances. (Inside Futbol) external-link