Tottenham Hotspur have offered South Korea forward Son Heung-min a new five-year contract worth £200,000 a week plus performance-related bonuses, which nearly doubles the wages on his existing deal, which was due to expire in 2023. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho expects Son, 28, to sign his new contract "soon." (London Evening Standard) external-link

Real Madrid's plan to sign Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, would not be affected were coach Zinedine Zidane to leave the club. (AS) external-link

Zidane insists he is "with the players to the death" amid mounting speculation about the Frenchman's future at Real. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, looks increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January, with Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli considering a bid. (Sky Sports Italia, via Express) external-link

Manchester City are set to sign Partizan winger Filip Stevanovic for £6m in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old Serb has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to follow up on a verbal agreement with Neymar and offer a new contract to the Brazil forward, 28. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, says he was "open to negotiations" with Arsenal and admits there was some interest from the Gunners this summer. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese) external-link

The Football Association has threatened to block English clubs from signing non-internationals from European Union countries next week unless Premier League sides agree to introduce rules protecting homegrown players post-Brexit. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski, 27, was not close to signing for West Ham United during the summer, according to Clarets manager Sean Dyche. (Talksport) external-link

Spanish left-back Angelino, 23, says he has "a niggle of why I did not play more" at Manchester City but insists that motivated him on his return on loan to German side RB Leipzig. (Marca, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Everton's Congolese midfielder Yannick Bolasie, 31, is helping youngsters in Liverpool secure free football coaching during the half-term break. (Liverpool Echo) external-link