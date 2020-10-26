Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to re-integrate Antonio Rudiger into his first-team plans following heart-to-heart talks with the 27-year-old Germany central defender, who has been linked with Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Mail) external-link

Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28, rejected Arsenal's offer of a contract extension in the summer and has informed the club he plans to leave when his current deal expires at the end of the season. (Football London) external-link

Crystal Palace have opened talks with English winger Andros Townsend, 29, over a new contract after fending off summer interest from West Brom. (Football Insider) external-link

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is fuming with Baggies chiefs after Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, 29, was allowed to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Ittihad behind his back. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham hope to negotiate an early termination of English left-back Danny Rose's contract, but the 30-year-old intends to demand the full £2.5m-plus remaining on his deal, which runs until June next year. (Football Insider) external-link

The Premier League may sideline the Football Association to persuade the Home Office to bring in a special visa system, as the row over post-Brexit quotas continues. (Mail) external-link

Premier League chiefs will discuss making a U-turn over the pay-per-view row after "disastrous" viewing figures. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham players are backing manager David Moyes to be handed a contract extension following the club's resurgence since lockdown but the club's owners may delay opening talks until they are fully convinced the club will not be dragged into a relegation fight. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona and France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 26, has dismissed suggestions of a move to Arsenal. (Canal+, via Football London) external-link

Italy sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is being investigated for returning to the country having tested positive for coronavirus. (Star) external-link

English midfielder Henri Lansbury, 30, has turned down an offer from Aston Villa to end his contract at the club. (The Athletic, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City considered signing a striker in the summer transfer window but could not find the right deal. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has backed Frank Lampard to find the right formula at Stamford Bridge after an inconsistent start to the season. (Goal.com) external-link

Arsenal fans have raised £34,000 for a local charity by donating to it instead of paying to watch Sunday's pay-per-view game against Leicester. (London Evening Standard) external-link

An Everton supporter is hoping to find a wall in Liverpool city centre after crowdfunding £5,000 for a new mural. (Liverpool Echo) external-link