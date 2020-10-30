Last updated on .From the section Sport

To celebrate Black History Month, BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the black icons who have made their mark in the fashion industry as well as their sport.

It hasn't always been catwalks and magazine covers, though. For some, their fashion choices have prompted criticism and even fines.

But whether they're stepping into the fashion game, on to a court or a track, these four athletes know how to press the cultural-reset button.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has been chosen as the 2020 November cover for British Vogue, so keep an eye out

Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her locker, and is definitely not one to shy away from a statement look on court.

Traditional tennis outfits for women used to consist of white polo shirts, tennis skirts and pumps. Williams changed the perception of what women should wear, and instead helped them ask: 'What could I wear?'

At the 2018 French Open, she took to the court in a full-length black catsuit.

Her fans loved it, but French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli banned the outfit from the following year's tournament, saying: "I believe we have sometimes gone too far. You have to respect the game and the place."

Williams said the catsuit made her feel "like a superhero" and helped her cope with the issue of blood clots, which almost cost her her life giving birth.

And she said there was no beef with Giudicelli, saying: "When it comes to fashion you don't want to be a repeat offender."

On home turf at the 2018 US Open, Williams faced Naomi Osaka in a tutu designed by Virgil Abloh for his brand Off-White. The designer posted a picture of the outfit on Instagram with the caption: "Willing to design dresses for her for life."

Off the court, Williams has her own clothing line, was named GQ's woman of the year in 2018 and went to the 2019 Met Gala wearing Off-White Nike Air Forces.

Michael Jordan

In 1996, Jordan appeared as himself in comedy film Space Jam

Michael Jordan's basketball legacy is unparalleled, and that extends far beyond the court.

In 1984, a 21-year-old Jordan teamed up with Nike to launch the Air Jordan brand, which he would wear while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan debuted the prototype shoe at a pre-season game in his rookie year.

The NBA had strict rules about uniform, and banned the shoe as it did not match Jordan's kit or that of his team-mates.

That just boosted Nike's marketing strategy and spurred them to roll out the Air Jordan 1s, with an adjusted colourway. They were the first official product of Jordan's brand, and the original game-worn pair sold for $560,000 in an online auction this year. external-link

Jordan explained in Netflix documentary, The Last Dance, that he originally wanted to sign with Adidas

'MJ' won six NBA titles, wearing iconic footwear each season - and they remain staples in the wardrobes of sneakerheads around the world. In 2018, the brand dipped its toes into the football world by becoming official sponsors of Paris St-Germain.

Jordan's off-court fits also made waves in the fashion industry throughout his career, with the beret, the hoop earring and the baggy-fit suit essentials in his wardrobe.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina has landed the cover of Elle, GQ and Wonderland magazine to name a few

Britain's fastest ever woman, Dina Asher-Smith is known for making history over 100m and 200m, but don't be surprised if you see her on the cover of Elle magazine or modelling at international fashion weeks.

In 2018, Abloh launched an athletics-inspired collection for Off-White in collaboration with Nike. He said: "I was inspired by the voice of the athlete and the power of sport to impact positive and transformative change globally."

One athlete who inspired Abloh was Asher-Smith, who modelled his collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Dina walked the show alongside heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Asher-Smith has her own Barbie doll and in 2019 was listed as one of Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50.

The sprinter told Sports Illustrated: "I'm definitely a 'live in the moment' kind of person and always like to have fun, and I think that comes through with the way that I dress."

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is also a brand ambassador for Puma

Lewis Hamilton wrote himself another entry in the record books last weekend by winning his 92nd Grand Prix, beating Michael Schumacher's record.

And when he's not racing around circuits at more than 200mph, Hamilton is making his mark in the fashion industry too. In 2018, he launched his first menswear collection with Tommy Hilfiger, as well as becoming a global ambassador for the brand.

Hamilton and Hilfiger collaborated with singer H.E.R earlier this year

Sustainability is an important factor for Hamilton when creating collections too. In 2019, his vegan sneaker collection with Hilfiger won best collaboration at the Peta Menswear Awards.

He told BBC Sport this week: "In life we all need to take responsibility for the planet. We've all got to do something but each and every one can have a positive impact just by implementing small changes."

The latest TommyxLewis collection that dropped had a huge emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity, with 75% of the line using 100% organic cotton and recycled materials, according to their website.

Hamilton told GQ: "My inspiration came from being someone who has a love and appreciation for fashion and individual style, but who is always on the go."

Other than clothing lines, the six-time world champion loves streetwear and sneakers, and casually splashed out a cool $574 when he starred on Complex's YouTube series, Sneaker Shopping.

He, Williams, Jordan and Asher-Smith have changed the expectations of athletes, creating role models who have made a commitment to fashion as well as their sport.