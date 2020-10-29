Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Alderweireld, Koulibaly, Weah, Pochettino
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona presidential frontrunner Victor Font wants to bring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola back to the club. Guardiola is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld could leave the Premier League club when his contract expires in 2023, the 31-year-old Belgian's father says. (Teamtalk)
Liverpool are still interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and will make another bid for the Senegal international, 29, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Lille and United States forward Timothy Weah, 20, could join Saint-Etienne on loan. (L'Equipe - in French)
Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes his former manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking at a role back in the Premier League, potentially with Manchester United. (Star)
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, has revealed that Gunners team-mates Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno encouraged him to go on loan to Hertha Berlin. (Kicker via Goal)
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared. The Brazil international, 27, will miss at least three matches. (Mirror)
Juventus will stick with manager Andre Pirlo, despite criticism in the Italian media of the club's start to the season. (Mail)
Everton forward Theo Walcott says he is keen to work more with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on a more permanent basis. The 31-year-old is on a season-long loan at Saints. (Liverpool Echo)
Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United could go up to 15 or 20 years without winning the Premier League title (Metro)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he never doubted American winger Christian Pulisic, 22, would thrive in the Premier League. (ESPN)
Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek could become Manchester United's version of Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, says former midfielder Owen Hargreaves. (BT Sport, via Independent)