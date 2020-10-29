Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona presidential frontrunner Victor Font wants to bring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola back to the club. Guardiola is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld could leave the Premier League club when his contract expires in 2023, the 31-year-old Belgian's father says. (Teamtalk) external-link

Liverpool are still interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and will make another bid for the Senegal international, 29, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Lille and United States forward Timothy Weah, 20, could join Saint-Etienne on loan. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes his former manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking at a role back in the Premier League, potentially with Manchester United. (Star) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, has revealed that Gunners team-mates Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno encouraged him to go on loan to Hertha Berlin. (Kicker via Goal) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared. The Brazil international, 27, will miss at least three matches. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus will stick with manager Andre Pirlo, despite criticism in the Italian media of the club's start to the season. (Mail) external-link

Everton forward Theo Walcott says he is keen to work more with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on a more permanent basis. The 31-year-old is on a season-long loan at Saints. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United could go up to 15 or 20 years without winning the Premier League title (Metro) external-link

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he never doubted American winger Christian Pulisic, 22, would thrive in the Premier League. (ESPN) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek could become Manchester United's version of Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, says former midfielder Owen Hargreaves. (BT Sport, via Independent) external-link