Liverpool remain interested in signing Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, as they look for defensive reinforcements. (Daily Star) external-link

Carlo Ancelotti insists 20-year-old striker Moise Kean will be back next season to rejoin Everton after his loan with Paris St-Germain finishes. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Barcelona will make a renewed attempt to sign 19-year-old Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in the January transfer window. (ESPN) external-link

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick remains hopeful that Austrian defender David Alaba, 28, will sign a new deal and stay at the club. (Goal) external-link

Wales and Spurs star Gareth Bale has donated £15,000 to fund 300 Christmas hampers to feed those most in need in Wales. (Wales Online) external-link

Arsenal's director of football operations Huss Fahmy is to leave the club after three years with the Gunners. (Standard) external-link

Leading agent Mino Raiola has arrived at AC Milan to begin talks to extend the contracts of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21, and defender Alessio Romagnoli, 25. (Football Italia) external-link

Atletico Madrid are preparing a move to sign Valencia and Central African Republic midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 27. (Le10Sport) external-link

Newcastle United are identifying transfer targets for the next two transfer windows, with Steve Bruce hoping the club's scouting team will eventually be able to watch these players in the flesh, because the alternative is not his 'cup of tea'. (Chronicle) external-link

Derby County are on the brink of a takeover by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour. (Telegraph- subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Barry Bannan is keen to sign a new Sheffield Wednesday contract and the 30-year-old would want to stay even if the Owls were to be relegated this season. (Yorkshire Post) external-link