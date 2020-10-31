Last updated on .From the section Sport

The Premier League and other elite sport can continue behind closed doors during a new four-week national lockdown in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new restrictions for the country that will start on Thursday and run until 2 December to combat coronavirus and avoid the NHS being overwhelmed.

"The changes mean people should work from home where possible," tweeted culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

"But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors."

During a news conference to announce the measures, Johnson gave a thumbs up and said "Yes to the Premier League" when asked if top-flight football will continue.

The Premier League was halted in March before the first national lockdown and has been played without fans since it restarted in June.

