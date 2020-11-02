Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City could offer Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, a pre-contract in January before a move to England next summer. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are prepared to make England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 29, the highest paid players in the Premier League. (90 Min) external-link

Atletico Madrid have joined Bayern Munich and Sevilla in keeping tabs on Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United, Leicester and Everton are all interested in Villarreal and Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze, 21. (90 Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain would be keen on a move England and Tottenham's Dele Alli, 24, if he is made available in January. The French club made three failed attempts to sign the midfielder on loan in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have intensified their interest in Uruguay and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, 21, as a long-term replacement for his compatriot Luis Suarez. The 33-year-old left Barca for Atletico Madrid in September. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona will make a fresh offer of £7m for Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia in January. The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with Barca favourites to sign him. (Mirror) external-link

Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation as Barcelona president could complicate moves for Garcia or Lyon's Dutch international forward Memphis Depay, 26, in January. (Marca) external-link

David Alaba, 28, has criticised Bayern Munich after discovering that the club have withdrawn their offer of a new contract. The Austria defender's present deal runs until the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain wanted to sign Thiago Alcantara, 29, in the summer but instead ended up with his brother Rafinha, 27, after the Spain midfielder moved from Bayern Munich to Liverpool. (France Football) external-link

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, 51, says he twice turned down the chance to coach Real Madrid because he did not want to take charge of a side who had already started their season. (Marca) external-link

Brighton head coach Graham Potter dropped top scorer Neal Maupay, 24, against Tottenham on Sunday because of the French forward's bad attitude. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link