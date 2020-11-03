Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, has been backed to join Liverpool instead of Manchester United by RB Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund. Haaland joined Dortmund from Salzburg earlier this year. (Sky90 via Star) external-link

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has given the green light for South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 28, to be handed a contract worth £200,000 a week, plus performance-related bonuses. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool could lose forward Mohamed Salah, 28, to Egypt duty for two different tournaments next season after the country's under-23 coach again confirmed his wish to pick him for the Olympics. (Ahram Online via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have been urged to be active in the January transfer window by former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, following their Premier League disappointments. (Bein Sports via Manchester Evening News) external-link

The release clause in the contract of Barcelona's Spanish 17-year-old attacking midfielder Pedri has been set at 400m euros (£360m). (Goal) external-link

Cruz Azul's Mexican winger Orbelin Pineda, 24, has been tracked by Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham. (90min) external-link

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has expressed his frustration at the lack of development in signing a new left-back. (Hertfordshire Mercury) external-link

Chelsea's former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien never envisaged former team-mate and Blues boss Frank Lampard would go into management. (Talksport) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has told Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, 29, he will be used in "some games" this season after making his first appearance in over 11 months against Newcastle last weekend. (Liverpool Echo) external-link