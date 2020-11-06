Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are ready to sell five players in January, including Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele, the 23-year-old France striker. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Manchester United target Erling Haaland, 20, has a verbal agreement to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022, but Real Madrid are favourites to sign the Norway striker. (AS) external-link

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is another contender, in addition to ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United dispense with the Norwegian at Old Trafford. (ESPN) external-link

Pochettino has rejected Barcelona twice so that he can take the job at Manchester United. (Star) external-link

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has told Solskjaer that the pressure he will be feeling at Old Trafford is greater than any other job in football. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, the 34-year-old France striker, Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 26, and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 29, remain on ex-Blues manager Antonio Conte's radar for Inter Milan. (Football Italia) external-link

Real Madrid reportedly sold left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, to Tottenham this summer because of a disagreement between the Spain international and Rayo Vallecano's French goalkeeper Luca Zidane, 22, the son of manager Zinedine Zidane. (El Confidencial, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal's interest in Salzburg and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, has been confirmed by his agent. (Index, via Sun) external-link

Former Watford boss Nigel Pearson says some of the Hornets players knew about his departure from the Vicarage Road helm before he did. (Times) external-link

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell says Celtic tried to sign his 20-year-old English striker son, Tyrese, in January, but Michael O'Neill convinced him to stay with Stoke. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has warned that Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, will have to take a pay cut to extend his current contract. (Goal) external-link

Manager Ronald Koeman has hit back at suggestions Messi is not working hard enough for Barcelona following criticism of his efforts against Dynamo Kiev. (Goal) external-link

Pep Guardiola believes seven teams could yet be involved in this season's Premier League title race, but the Manchester City boss insists Liverpool are the favourites to retain their crown. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves are understood to be relaxed on reports suggesting new Fifa agent regulations could highlight a conflict of interest between the club and Jorge Mendes. (Express and Star) external-link

Tottenham have applied for permission for their former Park Lane ticket office, housed in the former Corner Pin public house, to be returned to a pub with beer garden. (Football London) external-link

Jurgen Klopp admits feeling "mixed emotions" leaving Melwood - Liverpool's training base for more than 60 years - but believes the club have taken the right decision to move to their new £50m Kirkby home. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings revealed how his mum penned letters to every club in England asking them to give him a trial after he was released by Southampton as a teenager. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

