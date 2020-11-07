Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City's England winger Phil Foden, 20, is set to be offered a new deal which will treble his existing wages. (Star on Sunday) external-link

West Ham are poised for a £30m bid if Lyon sell French striker Moussa Dembele, 24. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Lyon general manager Vincent Ponsot has revealed Arsenal were one of three clubs bidding to sign France midfielder Houssem Aouar in the summer transfer window, but offered below the French club's valuation for the 22-year-old. (Sport Witness) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen declined to even open talks with Manchester United over the prospect of selling 21-year-old French winger Moussa Diaby in the transfer window. (Bild, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski, 35, now with Turkish side Antalyaspor, has criticised the Gunners and coach Mikel Arteta for their treatment of out-of-favour midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, his former Germany team-mate. (Bild, via Goal) external-link

David Beckham wants to sign his former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos for Inter Miami when the 34-year-old Spain defender's contract ends next summer. (AS) external-link

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, is training alone at Manchester United and hoping to be allowed to leave on a free transfer in January. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, knows Spurs have a good chance of winning a wide-open title race this season. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists now is not the time to discuss a new Ibrox deal for midfielder Steven Davis, the 35-year-old Northern Ireland captain. (Scottish Herald) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no regrets about allowing Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, to stay in the Premier League with Aston Villa. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Marseille have dropped out of the race for Strasbourg's £20m-rated Aston Villa transfer target Mohamed Simakan, the 20-year-old French defender. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had a long-standing £15m valuation of English right-back Kyle Walker-Peters but allowed the 23-year-old, now flourishing at Southampton, to leave for £12m in August. (Football Insider) external-link