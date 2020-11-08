Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains determined to sign the Blues' France midfielder N'Golo Kante for Inter Milan next summer - but Real Madrid are also monitoring the 29-year-old. (Canal, via Sun) external-link

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, 26, is frustrated at Lyon and the Netherlands forward still interests Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan are trying to ascertain whether Manchester United would be willing to sell Portugal Under-21 full-back Diogo Dalot, 21, following the end of his loan spell with the club. (Tuttosport, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has the backing of his players despite the team's inconsistent form. (Mirror) external-link

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, admits his "heart was gone" from Arsenal before Mikel Arteta returned to the club to take over as manager following the departure of Unai Emery. (Mirror) external-link

Why Liverpool will be happier than Man City with Etihad draw Phil McNulty reviews the meeting between last season's top two teams

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 25, is among the players set to miss Denmark's home matches next week due to coronavirus isolation protocols surrounding a return from their country. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool's Champions League game with FC Midtjylland next month could be in doubt because of the government's new travel ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Jose Mourinho is showing he is the right man to take Tottenham to a trophy-winning level using his "very direct" method of dealing with players, says recently retired former Spurs and Netherlands goalkeeper Michel Vorm. (AS) external-link

Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera "died in the dressing room" for the team as he praised the 31-year-old's performance in the win over Rennes. (Mirror) external-link

Everton's Italy striker Moise Kean - who is on loan at Paris St-Germain - has been described as "very important" by Tuchel, after the 20-year-old scored five goals in five matches. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha says the Red Devils need four new recruits of the calibre of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, in order to challenge for titles. (Mirror) external-link

Former Chelsea and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, 39, is said to be recovering after being involved in a car accident in the Nkongsamba-Littoral Region of his homeland. (Star) external-link

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, 30, admits he "deserved to be dropped" by England after breaching lockdown rules in the spring. (Sun) external-link

Former leading referee Keith Hackett says the current handball law "is a joke - and not a very good one". (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Premier League club support manager Nick Haycock, who has worked at West Ham United and Manchester City, is to become Aston Villa's head of technical and player development. (Birmingham Mail) external-link