Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain will consider a bid for Portugal and Juventus winger Cristiano Ronaldo if the Italian club decide to sell the 35-year-old. (Mail) external-link

PSG are also in advanced contract talks with Brazil forward Neymar, with the 28-year-old happy to sign for another five years. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal are among a number of European clubs interested in Sao Paulo's Brazil forward Brenner, 20. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United could make a move for Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, if Pogba leaves the Old Trafford club. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Clarke resigns as FA chairman Greg Clarke resigns after comments about black players

Arsenal came close to signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, from Birmingham City in 2019. (Sky Sports, via Independent) external-link

The Gunners have also opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20. Arsenal are considering a £22m bid for the Hungarian. (Football London) external-link

Leicester City have opened talks about a new contract with defender Jonny Evans. The Northern Irishman, 32, is entering the final year of his three-year deal. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, wants to play more for Manchester United but could struggle to break into their "fantastic" midfield, says his international manager Frank de Boer. (Sun external-link )

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has commissioned his own highlights video in an effort to move away from the club. The 30-year-old has been training separately after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. (Mail) external-link

Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 25, has voiced his frustration at the lack of playing time he is getting at Arsenal. (Canal Plus, via Mirror) external-link

England women manager Phil Neville and former Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell are under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sheffield Wednesday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 21, wants to go out on loan in January to increase his game time. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Free agent and former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28, says he would never be able to join Tottenham because of his ties to the Gunners. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, has stopped working with agent Mino Raiola. (ESPN) external-link