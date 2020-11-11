Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham Hotspur are starting contract talks with South Korea forward Son Heung-min. The 28-year-old is likely to be offered a contract lasting until 2026 and worth £200,000 a week. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United are planning to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, during next summer's transfer window. (Talksport) external-link

Juventus are open to a swap deal that would see them trade Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, for Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 28. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

However, Ronaldo is also considering a return to Manchester United. (ESPN Argentina, via Metro) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has yet to sign a new contract. The Dutchman's deal with the Premier League champions runs out at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has said that Wijnaldum could be "an option in the future" for the Spanish giants. (Sport) external-link

Liverpool have been linked with Austria defender David Alaba but Bayern Munich will not sell the 28-year-old in January, despite his contract running out next summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Burnley defender James Tarkowski says the club's latest contract offer was "nowhere near" good enough. The Englishman, 27, says he has no intention of re-signing with the Clarets. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Lionel Messi's father and agent has denied reports that the Argentina forward, 33, is planning to switch from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain next season. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 21, and French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 22. (Bild - in German) external-link

Athletic Bilbao are considering ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are both interested in Benfica's Portuguese winger Fabio Baptista, 19. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old Spanish defender Eric Garcia, with the La Liga champions prepared to offload players to make room in their squad. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas does not expect to sell Netherlands forward Memphis Depay in January, despite Barcelona being linked with a move for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the French club runs out in the summer. (Radio Monte Carlo, via Marca) external-link

Aston Villa's French right-back Frederic Guilbert, 25, will struggle for regular playing time at the club after turning down a move to Bournemouth. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been reassured that winger Gareth Bale, 31, will be looked after during Wales' friendly against the USA on Thursday. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid and Spain full-back Dani Carvajal, 28, is in talks to extend his contract. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham and Everton made bids for Chelsea and France centre-back Kurt Zouma but the Blues wanted 45m euros (£40m) for the 26-year-old. (L'Equipe, via Sport Witness) external-link

Rangers are the favourites to sign ex-West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28. Aston Villa and Fulham are also interested in the Englishman. (Sun) external-link

The Football Association will outsource the recruitment of Greg Clarke's successor as chairman and are aiming to make a quick appointment. (ESPN) external-link