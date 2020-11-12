Transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Boateng, Traore, Rice, Janmaat, Upamecano
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng. The German, 32, could move on a free transfer, with Bayern not interested in offering him a new contract. (Bild, via Sun)
Wolves are becoming increasingly annoyed at winger Adama Traore, who has yet to sign a new contract. The Spain international, 24, agreed a contract in principle last week but has not committed to it yet. (90min)
Chelsea will make another bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in January. The Blues will sell two senior players to fund a move for the 28-year-old. (Football Insider)
Manchester United have made a formal bid to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent in an attempt to sign the Portugal forward from Juventus. The Serie A champions are willing to let the 35-year-old go if they do not win the Champions League. (Record, via Sport Witness)
But Ronaldo has no interest in leaving Juventus and plans to see out his contract. (AS)
Inter Milan will try to sign Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Liverpool are considering a move for Netherlands and former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat, 31, as short-term cover to ease their defensive crisis. (Teamtalk)
The Premier League champions also have RB Leipzig and France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of their list of further defensive reinforcements. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, after the Hungarian's agent denied claims he was moving to RB Leipzig. (Mirror)
Sporting Lisbon have increased the release clause for Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes from 45m euros (£40m) to 70m euros (£62m). The 18-year-old is a target for Manchester United. (Record - in Portuguese)
Besiktas would be interested in re-signing Everton and Turkey forward Cenk Tosun. The 29-year-old spent four years at the club before joining the Toffees in 2018. (beIN Sports - in Turkish)
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic's future remains in doubt - with the club still winless in the Premier League this season - and Charlton's Lee Bowyer is among the names in the frame to replace him. (Mirror)
Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, says his current situation "is not what I dreamt of". (TV2, via Goal)
Real Madrid will ask their players to take a further wage cut because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN)