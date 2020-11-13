Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are ready to make an offer to Olympiakos for Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo, 26, to cover for the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. (Sic Noticias, via Express) external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and captain Sergio Ramos will make an announcement about the 34-year-old Spanish defender's future on Monday. (AS) external-link

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, 32, has admitted surprise at speculation that he could leave the club at the end of the season and join Tottenham. (Suddeutsche Zeitung, via Teamtalk) external-link

Manchester United are interested in Braga's 21-year-old Portuguese defender David Carmo as they seek a left-sided centre-back. (ESPN, via Mail) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is to step up his campaign to bring Real Madrid's 28-year-old Spanish midfielder Isco to Goodison Park. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Spanish defender Eric Garcia remains quiet on his Manchester City future amid continued speculation that a return to Barcelona is on the cards for the 19-year-old. (El Mundo, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29, has revealed that Manchester United were one of the clubs to have made an approach to sign him in the summer transfer window. (TUDN, via Metro) external-link

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou in the summer. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Everton's Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, 29, is not thinking about a return to Besiktas, but that situation could change if the Blues sign another striker. (asistanaliz.com, via Sport Witness) external-link

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, says that he didn't have to think twice about joining Arsenal from Lille in September when the offer was made. (Arsenal Player, via Standard) external-link

Former Newcastle United and England winger John Barnes believes a mid-table finish for the Magpies would represent a good season. (PlayOjo, via Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has played down the prospect of 23-year-old German midfielder Florian Neuhaus leaving the club to join Bayern Munich. (Sport1, via Goal) external-link

Former Arsenal great Cesc Fabregas admits Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is under pressure and needs to string some results together. (90min) external-link

Scotland fan and Tartan Army member Sir Rod Stewart says he will move his wedding anniversary celebrations in order to watch Steve Clarke's side against England at Wembley in the Euros next June. (Talksport) external-link