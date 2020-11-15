Transfer gossip: Pogba, Haaland, Martinez, Rudiger, Calhanoglu, Bakayoko
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba says he is currently going through the most difficult spell of his career due to concerns over his playing time at Old Trafford. (RTL via Goal)
Manchester City will make signing a striker their priority for 2021, with Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian star Erling Haaland, 20, and Inter Milan's Argentine frontman Lautaro Martinez, 23, their top targets. (90min)
Chelsea have already agreed a deal in principle to sell French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26, to Napoli when his loan move finishes at the end of the season. (Gazetta Dello Sport via Teamtalk)
AC Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 26, could be on his way to Atletico Madrid after contract talks with the Italian club hit a problem, although Manchester United remain interested. (Mundo Deportivo)
Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, is keen on joining Barcelona in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge. (Sport via Metro)
Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards reportedly decided against making a move for Napoli's 29-year-old Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer because of his asking price. (Daily Star)
Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick believes French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, who is a transfer target for Liverpool, would be a success at Bayern Munich. (Goal)
Juventus are ready to make a move for Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch but they face competition from Barcelona for the signature of the 18-year-old midfielder. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Former Aston Villa striker Kevin Phillips believes manager Dean Smith should persuade Chelsea's on-loan English midfielder Ross Barkley, 26, to sign for the club on a permanent deal. (Birmingham Mail)
