Manchester United remain interested in Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho and are trying to secure a deal to bring the 20-year-old to the club before next year's European Championships. (90 min) external-link

Paris St-Germain will make a bid for Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos. The 34-year-old is free to negotiate with other clubs from 1 January. (AS) external-link

PSG are also trying to secure contract extensions for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, and Brazil forward Neymar, 28. (Goal) external-link

Everton and Tottenham are both interested in signing Napoli's Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik and the 26-year-old could be available for as little as £10m in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are interested in signing Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, on loan in January. (90 min) external-link

Barcelona are considering a move for Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi. The 28-year-old is Barca's second option if they cannot sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. (Express) external-link

Wolves and Spain forward Adama Traore, 24, believes he is not starting matches because he has turned down a contract extension. His current deal runs until 2023. (The Athletic) external-link

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry, 39, is one of the candidates to become the new Derby County manager. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have been linked with Sporting Braga's Portuguese defender David Carmo, 20. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are aiming to sell a number of players to fund a £67m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 21. (Express) external-link

France manager Didier Deschamps says Olivier Giroud needs to leave Chelsea if the 34-year-old striker is to keep his place in the international squad. (Sun) external-link

Leicester have opened talks with Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 32, over a new contract. (The Athletic) external-link

Barcelona are willing to sell four players in January - Spanish left-back Junior Firpo, 24, France central defender Samuel Umtiti, 26, Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes, 22, and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite, 29. (Sport) external-link

Australian side Melbourne Victory want to sign 32-year-old Benin striker Rudy Gestede, who has previously played for Cardiff, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. (The Age) external-link