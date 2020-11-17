Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has held talks with Championship strugglers Barnsley. The Italian, 30, is a free agent after having his contract with Bresica terminated over missed training sessions. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, and will consider a bid for the 17-year-old instead of West Ham's England midfieldermidfielder Declan Rice, 21. (Eurosport) external-link

Manager Pep Guardiola is yet to decide on his future at Manchester City. His current deal runs out in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Leicester are monitoring Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, 18, who has a buy-out clause of £40m at Sporting Lisbon. (Mail) external-link

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchiso has urged Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, to return to the Italian club. (Mirror) external-link

United will prioritise player sales in January with England defender Phil Jones, 28, and the Argentine duo of goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, and 30-year-old defender Marcos Rojo, possible departures. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Watford's contract negotiations with winger Adama Traore have stalled because the Spaniard is unhappy at his lack of playing time. The 24-year-old has previously been linked with Barcelona. (Goal) external-link

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spanish-Dominican forward Mariano Diaz, 27. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are considering a swap deal with Inter Milan which would see Denmark and former Tottenham defender Christian Eriksen, 28, join the Gunners and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, move to the Italian club. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport) external-link

Arsenal are also in discussions to send French defender William Saliba on loan next season. The 19-year-old has yet to make his debut for the Gunners. (Evening Standard) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he wanted to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku when he was at the club. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, will look to leave the club in January if his playing time does not increase over the coming months. (The Athletic - subscription retired) external-link

Arsenal will not be signing Mitchel Bergkamp - son of Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp - despite the 22-year-old Dutchman spending a week on trial at the club. (Goal) external-link