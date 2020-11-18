Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool and Manchester United have received a boost concerning RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano as a decision over the France centre-back's future will be made in January and Bayern Munich cannot afford to sign the 22-year-old. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have an opportunity to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane, 27, from Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid will challenge Barcelona for the signing of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, from Liverpool. (Corriere Dello Sport via Sport) external-link

Lionel Messi has put Manchester City on alert before the January transfer window after the Argentine forward, 33, said he is "tired of always being the problem" at Barcelona. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, is Real Madrid's top target if Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos leaves the club in the summer. (AS) external-link

Do Liverpool need to sign a new defender? As Joe Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, BBC Sport assesses Jurgen Klopp's options

West Ham's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, 27, could return early from his loan with Porto if the Portuguese side are able to re-sign Brazil striker Hulk, 34, from Shanghai SIPG in January. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Barcelona look unlikely to sign Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, in January as Manchester City are not willing to back down from their valuation of 20m euros (£17.8m). (Marca) external-link

Arsenal have agreed to sign Tunisia Under-21 defender Omar Rekik, 18, from Hertha Berlin in January - and loan him back to the German club. (Football London) external-link

Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's German midfielder Julian Draxler, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brighton, Newcastle and Sheffield United are keen on signing Burnley's English midfielder Jack Cork, 31. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given eight academy prospects the chance to impress during training this week amid the club's ongoing injury crisis. (Mirror) external-link

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi can become the club's Sir Alex Ferguson if he returns as manager, says Barca presidential candidate Victor Font. (Reuters) external-link

Monaco's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 33, says he is "disappointed" with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. (CCMA, via Goal) external-link

France teenager Eduardo Camavinga says he dreams of joining a "great club" but the 18-year-old midfielder has not ruled out renewing his contract at Rennes. (AS) external-link

Premier League managers have come together to get the five-substitute rule back on the agenda. (Mirror) external-link

Ex-Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez disagrees with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and believes the Premier League was right to drop the five-substitute rule. (Express) external-link