Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons played at an empty Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington in November

The government has announced a rescue package of £300m of emergency funding for sports impacted by the absence of spectators because of coronavirus.

Both rugby codes and horse racing are among the beneficiaries, but not clubs in football's Premier League nor the English Football League.

Cricket has also missed out on funding.

"Clubs are the beating hearts of their communities - this boost will help them survive this difficult winter period," said DCMS minister Oliver Dowden.

The government said the Sports Winter Survival Package, which will be largely composed of loans, will support rugby union, horse racing, women's football and the lower tiers of the National League. It added that rugby league, motorsport, tennis, netball, basketball, ice hockey, badminton and greyhound racing were also in line to benefit.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) statement added: "Preliminary allocations have been made on a needs-based assessment process and reflect the submissions made from the individual sports, and the funding process will be overseen by an independent decision-making board and supported by Sport England."

It said the first tranche of funding will be distributed in the coming weeks.

A breakdown of funding distribution (preliminary figures):

Note: The final amount received by each sport/organisation may differ from the amounts set out when final decisions are made by an independent decision-making board, and supported by Sport England.

Rugby Union: £135m - Rugby Football Union: £44m; Premiership clubs: £59m; Championship clubs: £9m; Clubs below Championship: £23m

Horseracing: £40m - To racecourses

Football: £28m - National League (steps 1-2): £11m; National League (steps 3-6): £14m; Women's Football (Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship): £3m

Rugby League: £12m

Motorsport: £6m - Owners/operators of major circuits (Silverstone, Goodwood, The British Automobile Racing Club, MotorSport Vision)

Tennis: £5m - Lawn Tennis Association

Netball: £4m - England Netball: £2m; Super League Netball: £2 million

Basketball: £4m - Basketball England: £1m; British Basketball League clubs (including Women's British Basketball League clubs): £3m

Ice Hockey: £4m - Elite League

Badminton: £2m - Badminton England

Greyhound racing: £1m - Greyhound Board of Great Britain