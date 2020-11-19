Transfer gossip: Messi, Camavinga, Ramos, Alaba, James
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are determined to sign Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, after boss Pep Guardiola agreed a new contract. (Mirror)
Manchester United will battle Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid to sign 18-year-old France and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Marca, via Mail)
A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Spain defender Sergio Ramos, should the 34-year-old not renew his Real Madrid contract. (90min)
Real Madrid will move for Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, regardless of whether Ramos leaves or not. (Marca)
Everton are considering a move for Manchester United and Wales winger Daniel James, 23, in January. (Football Insider)
Striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is ready to consider offers to leave Chelsea in January in a bid to keep his spot in France's squad for next summer's European Championships. (Guardian)
Newcastle United are ready to listen to offers for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 26, who has already been offered to clubs by his agent. (90min)
Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, wants to move to the Premier League and could be an option for Everton or Manchester United. (Sun)
Nigerian billionaire Orji Kalu wants to buy a 35% stake in Arsenal and "bring trophies back" to the club. (Mirror)
Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, was involved in a training ground scuffle with Dani Ceballos and struck the Spanish midfielder, 24, on the nose. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Norway striker Erling Haaland, 20, wants to win trophies with Borussia Dortmund and is not thinking about a move abroad, says his father Alf-Inge Haaland. (Sport1, via Goal)
AC Milan are interested in 20-year-old Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine Under-20 forward Vladyslav Supriaha. (Calciomercato)
Juventus are in no rush to trigger their £31m purchase option to buy Spain forward Alvaro Morata, 28, from Atletico Madrid. (Goal)