Manchester City are determined to sign Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, after boss Pep Guardiola agreed a new contract. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United will battle Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid to sign 18-year-old France and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Marca, via Mail) external-link

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Spain defender Sergio Ramos, should the 34-year-old not renew his Real Madrid contract. (90min) external-link

Real Madrid will move for Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, regardless of whether Ramos leaves or not. (Marca) external-link

Everton are considering a move for Manchester United and Wales winger Daniel James, 23, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is ready to consider offers to leave Chelsea in January in a bid to keep his spot in France's squad for next summer's European Championships. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle United are ready to listen to offers for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 26, who has already been offered to clubs by his agent. (90min) external-link

Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, wants to move to the Premier League and could be an option for Everton or Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Nigerian billionaire Orji Kalu wants to buy a 35% stake in Arsenal and "bring trophies back" to the club. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, was involved in a training ground scuffle with Dani Ceballos and struck the Spanish midfielder, 24, on the nose. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Norway striker Erling Haaland, 20, wants to win trophies with Borussia Dortmund and is not thinking about a move abroad, says his father Alf-Inge Haaland. (Sport1, via Goal) external-link

AC Milan are interested in 20-year-old Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine Under-20 forward Vladyslav Supriaha. (Calciomercato) external-link

Juventus are in no rush to trigger their £31m purchase option to buy Spain forward Alvaro Morata, 28, from Atletico Madrid. (Goal) external-link