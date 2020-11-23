Fans at sporting events: Maximum of 4,000 set to be allowed in England

By Laura ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Sportcomments148

Northern Ireland fans in the stands at Windsor Park
A crowd of 1,060 supporters watched Northern Ireland play Slovakia in their Euro 2020 play-off final early this month

A maximum of 4,000 fans are set to be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas when the national lockdown in England ends on 2 December, BBC Sport understands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement later on Monday about the return of crowds.

He will make a statement to the House of Commons, and MPs will vote on it later in the week.

Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed in tier two areas but zero in tier three.

The measures are set to be part of the new Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Elite sport has continued behind closed doors during England's four-week lockdown, but grassroots and amateur sport has been halted since 5 November.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

150 comments

  • Would Man U have enough local fans to sell 4000 tickets to?

    • Brass Eye replied:
      We have more stewards than your lot has fans at each match.

  • This is stupid with a vaccine just around the corner at least wait until the new year when most of the at risk people have had a vaccine!

    • SamTheMan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Seriously, it's safe for up to 4,000 people to meet for a sports event? I think I give up.

    • AFCB_Dave replied:
      Yep! Should never have been stopped in the first place.

  • Surely it should be a percentage of the stadium's capacity rather than a blanket 4000.

    • Trytastic replied:
      agreed

  • And Football then takes over from pubs & schools for best community transmission, well done. i'm sure it has nothing to do with money, it all about the sport right?

  • No reason why not in outdoor stadiums - properly socially distanced events will be safer than supermarkets

    • tricky1 replied:
      I can't see football crowds staying socially distanced for much longer than say 30 seconds

  • Let's get out there and start supporting our local teams. The prem league has become a bloated mess of big money, advertising and ridiculous new rules that are choking the enjoyment of watching the top leagues. Let's get back to grassroots and have fun watching the game we love again.

  • should be a percentage of the stadium capacity. 4000 at one is loads, 4000 at another is nothing.

    • bag of spanners replied:
      Not so sure. If you had 10% at Arsenal for example (6,000 fans), we would all be meeting each other at the local rail station. Stadium size should not be the sole determining factor for number of fans.

  • The way we are playing ( Newcastle) we will struggle to get 4,000 fans
    It is mind boggling rubbish we are playing

  • So we go from low risk and 21 days later high risk and then Xmas and let’s meet. Lockdown 3 end Jan, here it comes. Get a grip.

  • Hmmm, so home fans in one part of the country will help push their team on to victory, while in a covid affected areas away teams will get a free pass with zero home support? Sounds fair.

    • Jables replied:
      I don't think you are considering the logistics. It isn't just about distancing in the stadium, it is about the potential close contact when you have a sudden large amount of commuters travelling to the same location, using the same trains and buses and pathways. The more cases there are in higher tier areas, the easier it is to spread amongst the commuters.

  • Fans allowed but most of country in tier 3 so won't be happening

  • Why o why when hopefully a vacine will be out there. Surely sport can wait till spring. Is life that worthless people would sacrifice life for sport.

    • Haggis replied:
      Oh for goodness sakes. More melodrama. Life is risk.

  • AndrewMichael
    15:33

    Harsh lesson for those areas, follow the guidelines, get the rate down it's not rocket science.

  • So you are going to allow crowds at sports venues, open pubs later, open shops and gyms, but there's talk about restricting the Christmas get together from 23rd-27th December ? What about running through the week from 25th Dec-1st Jan ? Crazy set of rules and a lot of dual standards. I was at a garden centre yesterday. You could get anything that the little shops could sell but they are banned.

  • Lets be honest the only risk is fans piling into public transport.

  • I assume it will be with appropriate distancing rather than 4,000 fans crammed into a 4,000 seat venue ?

  • best not to hurry this. Rugby Union got a mega bail out - football loaded. This should not be hurried....

    • Brummiedude replied:
      The Rugby Premiership did, Championship got scraps as usual

  • Man City may struggle filling that...

    • J-M-P replied:
      Boring

  • If clubs and fans are careful about social distancing, as in my experience they are, this seems OK

    Non-league football clubs cannot go
    on without gate money and no doubt other sports are the same

    4,000 people going to a big match at a stadium seems more risky. Although there is more space in the stands, there are designed “pinch points” everyone has to go through

