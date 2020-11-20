Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are exploring ways to structure a deal for Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, who has a £23m release clause at RB Salzburg. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are likely to make further signings in January and could be in line for a new central defender, with Colombia international Davinson Sanchez, 24, a possible departure. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman remains convinced that Lionel Messi will stay at the club and has refused to be drawn into a debate regarding the 33-year-old Argentine playmaker's future. (Goal) external-link

Brazilian midfielder Willian, 32, has been 'dealt with internally' by Arsenal after his break in Dubai during the international fortnight - with Mikel Arteta insisting the issue is 'resolved'. (Sun) external-link

Jurgen Klopp insists he has no idea if Premier League champions Liverpool will target a new defender in the January transfer window. (Goal) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has played down rumours of moves for two of his former players; Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 28, and Juventus and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

West Ham have also been linked with former World Cup winner Khedira. (Sport Mediaset, via Team Talk) external-link

Khedira is not expected to move to the American MLS. (Bild) external-link

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has denied reports he was involved in a changing room fracas on international duty. The Everton midfielder was reported to have been involved in a clash with international colleagues Jefferson Lerma, 26, of Bournemouth and Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez, 24. (Star) external-link

USA midfielder Giovanni Reyna, 18, has signed a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund just months after being linked with Liverpool. (Team Talk) external-link

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, the former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder, admits his Norway international striker son, 20, is attracted to the Premier League but is focused on winning trophies with current club, Borussia Dortmund. (Sport 1, via Mirror) external-link

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair, believes the arrival of Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, at the Etihad is 'inevitable' following City boss Pep Guardiola's contract extension. (Talksport) external-link

Chris Smalling has criticised Manchester United for offering him little clarity on his future before his initial move to Roma last year, but the 30-year-old ex-England defender says he is relishing his time in Italy. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The iconic 'Wembley Way' has been demolished to make way for a new approach to the national stadium. (Sun) external-link

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed he nearly appeared in 'I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' - and has not ruled out a future stint on the ITV programme. (Mail) external-link