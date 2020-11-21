Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are set to offer England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, a new contract. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

City are also poised to offer Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 23, improved terms worth £150,000 a week. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made finding a successor to Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, a priority and Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 21, is on his shortlist. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is keen on a return to Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United are ready to sell out-of-favour Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, in the January window at a reduced £2.5m. (Star on Sunday) external-link

United risk losing out on highly rated Icelandic midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson with Juventus stepping up their interest in IFK Norrkoping's 17-year-old. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, has emerged as a January target for David Beckham's Inter Miami. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are also monitoring Giroud, plus Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Has Mourinho won over the Tottenham fans? After 'fans felt we were doing a deal with the devil' what is the view of the Spurs manager now?

Spain midfielder Isco has informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave and the Spanish giants are willing to sell for around £45m, with Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly keen on the 28-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists that France defender Raphael Varane, 27, is not for sale, following links with Manchester United. (Goal) external-link

Inter Milan would be interested in a swap deal with Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, and Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 27. (Football Italia) external-link

Inter coach Antonio Conte insists Eriksen has already had "many opportunities" to cement himself in the side and will not consider a switch in position to accommodate the midfielder. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United agreed in principle to sign Spain winger Ansu Fati for €150m euros (£133m) last summer, only for Barcelona to call a halt to transfer discussions for the 18-year-old. (Sport) external-link

RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, has liked an Instagram post linking him with a move to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain may decide to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 28, in order to prepare a bumper new deal for France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21. (Sport) external-link

England captain Harry Kane, 27, believes that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, have made a big impact in the Tottenham dressing room with their experience of winning trophies. (Football London) external-link