Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, will pursue a loan move to enhance his England claims for next year's European Championships, with Leeds and Brighton linked with a January switch. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Barcelona and Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, according to Spanish football expert Semra Hunter. (Sky Sports) external-link

France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, has admitted his lack of playing time at Chelsea is "worrying" and he will have to make a decision about his future in January. (Mirror) external-link

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, is free to leave Inter Milan in January, the Italian club's chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has confirmed. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United could be interested in a move for Eriksen. (Corriere dello Sport, via Star) external-link

Chris Wilder, whose Sheffield United team are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with only one point from nine matches, insists he does not fear the sack. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici after his agent admitted a big-money move is a target for the Lille midfielder. The 23-year-old has been likened to out of favour Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32. (Mirror) external-link

'Arsenal have stalled but don't doubt Arteta' Danny Murphy's Match Of The Day 2 analysis

A cruciate ligament injury to Barcelona's Spain defender Gerard Pique, 33, could change how they approach their January search for a new centre-back. The Catalan giants have a long-term interest in Manchester City's Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Pique will ask for a second opinion on his injury from Dr Ramon Cugat, a knee specialist in Barcelona. (Sport) external-link

Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes will meet with coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the defensive transfer options. (Marca) external-link

Rennes and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 21, has been linked with a move to Tottenham and admits he would like a move to a big club, though is also happy to stay. (Football London) external-link

France Under-21 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, on loan at Hertha Berlin, claims he has regained the confidence he lost under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. (Telefoot, via Star) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice has admitted being released by Chelsea as a 14-year-old benefitted him, both as a player and a person. (Football London) external-link