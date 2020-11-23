Fans at sporting events: 'Celebrate' return but 'work to do' - EFL chair Rick Parry

Fans queue socially distanced to enter a League One match between Charlton and Doncaster
EFL clubs ran pilot events with limited numbers of fans until the project was paused in September

The return of crowds to outdoor sporting events is "something to celebrate for fans", says English Football League chairman Rick Parry.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at events in the lowest-risk areas when England's lockdown ends on 2 December, with up to 2,000 in tier two but none in tier three.

Football across England's top four divisions has mainly been played behind closed doors since returning in June.

"This is a welcome start," said Parry.

"Fans have been frustrated, they're missing their football, so it's something to celebrate for fans, not just for the clubs.

"We have to build upon it because what we're really looking forward to is getting fans back in rather more substantial numbers."

Parry added that the financial impact of fans returning could be "very significant" for clubs in Leagues One and Two and even a "lifeline" for sides in the fourth tier.

"But it's not just the money, it's a very welcome return to atmosphere," he told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

Parry said there was "a lot of hard work ahead" and the government's announcement of the new measures on Monday will have taken the clubs "a little bit by surprise" as they "weren't really expecting anything before Christmas".

"Some clubs will still have safety officers on furlough," he said. "There is a lot of work to do quite quickly and it's really important that we get this right.

"We've got to make sure that the clubs and the fans all behave responsibly."

There are six Championship, eight League One and seven League Two fixtures currently scheduled for Tuesday, 1 December and Parry said the EFL will be "as flexible as we can be" if matches could be moved to 2 December to accommodate fans.

However, he said they still need to wait to find out which clubs will be in which tier on Thursday and to get the "necessary permissions from the safety advisory groups".

Parry added that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been "incredibly supportive" and said it was "great to see that government does listen" after sports governing bodies had been pushing for the return of fans.

He said the results of "extraordinarily successful" pilot events in various sports earlier this year showed fans could return in a safe manner.

The pilot programme was paused in September amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

The project, which saw the Sports Grounds Safety Authorityexternal-link and UK Sport working with Edinburgh University, found attendees had "high trust" in organisers to maintain their safety through measures like spaced-out seats and increased availability of hand sanitiser.

Concern over exercise class restriction

Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of 1,000 spectators, with capacity across indoor and outdoor venues limited to 50%.

Organised grassroots sport will be able to resume, and gyms and leisure centres can reopen across all tiers.

However, in tier three areas, indoor sport will be restricted to within your household only and there should be no group activity such as exercise classes.

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, said that "with 76% of all visits to group exercise from women" they will aim to get that tier three restriction changed.

"The sector has proven this activity can be undertaken in a manner that is safe, using a combination of social distancing, sanitisation and increased ventilation," he said.

Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson said pools being allowed to reopen was "a most welcome development" but added "this is not the end of the road".

"Despite our efforts to successfully secure £100m of government investment for leisure centres, the financial pressures facing too many of our swimming facilities have not gone away," she said.

"Therefore we will keep up the pressure on behalf of the aquatics community to get everyone back in the water, and for the financial support our pools and clubs need."

  • The fact or issue of Grass Roots sports from amateur to Semi pro level is being allowed for ALL Sports to be started again.

    Yes there are many protocols to follow but depends on the Clubs or organisation allowing or participating in the games

    Also would a club still follow protocol knowing a player has either been in contact or have symptoms for all to Self isolate. Will it happen at this level.

  • Will it be worth the Prem clubs even opening up the ground for 4,000 fans, with all the costs of staff, stewards, police, tickets, lighting etc. Really not sure it would be. Massive boost for the smaller clubs though.

  • Some clubs have put in a lot of effort to make their grounds 'COVID secure', others have done sod-all.

    With just over a week until this becomes permissible - and we won't know which areas will be in which tiers yet either - this could end up being a bit of a rush job by some clubs which probably won't yield good results.

  • Parry is an idiot, games scheduled for the first we will be ' flexable ' and move them to the second if we can, as far as I know these proposals still have to be voted on, and it is not like waving a magic wand and these clubs can be set up to accommodate in a weed.
    These clubs are his bone to push for more leeway for the bigger clubs, good on fans of minor clubs if they get to attend.

  • I think it's too early still to allow fans back into grounds, but I'm happy to be proved wrong.

  • None of it makes any sense. No logic at all. How, all of a sudden, is it now ok when there is no significant change in casualties and infections?

    • chrisw replied:
      Football all about money.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Get the money from the premier plague sorted out first

  • The way some people are going on you’d think no one wants to go back to games. Yes it will be even harder than usual for the plastics at Anfield to get a ticket, but for those of us who support our local non-league team this is a chance to get some sanity back in our lives. And I’m not so petty as to begrudge others the chance to go if I end up in a tier that can’t.

    • foreverblue replied:
      Most sensible comment yet.

  • It will be interesting to see the impact on the results once (albeit limited) crowds are allowed back in. I do feel some of the home advantage has been lost recently, and I wonder if we will see an upturn in the percentage of home wins.

    If so is this system fair as different teams will be in different tiers and hence will have different impacts?

  • Fans attendance should have never been questioned as it is an outdoor "gig", only numbers of fans reduced by 50%. Brentford stadium still needs the " house warming" party
    Put some restrictions on the premier league sharks but punishing small, aspiring clubs is not only immoral but also detrimental to the local community and people's mental health.After all it ain't virus from Kate Winslet movie

  • Firstly I find it a bit rich for Parry to be asking for clubs to act responsibly after his role in Project Power Grab a few weeks ago.

    Aside from obvious questions regarding Covid security at & on the way to the game, surely this discriminates financially against clubs in the higher tiers unless income is shared by all in the short term?

    Must be fair, something Parry is unlikely to help with...

  • It's great for the smaller clubs like Birmingham & Accrington they need the gate money to survive but fans at some grounds in some areas but not others isnt right

    • 1882 Loyal Spurs replied:
      Not so subtle dig at Birmingham City who in my years of going to football have the most passionate fans in the Midlands.

  • Great for the lower league clubs although as a fan of one, i won't be going to a game until masks are ditched and singing / shouting is allowed. May as well watch it at home if they are going to continue with those restrictions.

  • But its not about the fans though is it ... how about the extra staff, the policing, the first aiders and all the others needed to stage a football match. Vaccine is promised next year ... being patient and waiting was the better choice but BoJo caves in yet again! Wrong choice and spineless pm

  • Does Parry know what hard work is?Never been one for detail.

  • Some teams will be lucky to have an 100 fans look at Mansfield Town for instance. They won't have a problem with social distancing 😁

    • surfing seadog replied:
      Take it you're from the wrong side of the M1 then? lol

  • Deja vu again ....

    This to make us EFL Clubs happy and aware the HYS do cover Football outside the PL is it.

    Yes plenty of mixed views in this and we be dammed if we do and dammed if we don't.

    Be more stewards than supporters probably and as said good for some and concern for others.

    So how are the ST Holders going to be accounted for and kept happy.

  • More Johnson claptrap.

  • So if League 1 & 2 clubs are allowed 2,000 fans back in maximum, will it be worth smaller clubs bringing back all the furloughed staff? (stewards, safety officer, ticket office staff) Most of the people attending these games will be season ticket holders, who have already paid the club beforehand. Will clubs make enough money on matchday (pies, pints & programmes) to justify bringing back staff?

