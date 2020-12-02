Your Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year - privacy notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

Every year as part of our BBC Sports Personality of the Year we run an award for Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year. In 2020, for one year only, we are looking for Your Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year to understand what you have achieved sport-wise during the pandemic.

We are asking you to submit your stories and videos of doing sporting things during lockdown, from fun and games in the back garden to achieving a personal milestone such as running a 10k.

The BBC production team will collect your personal data for the purpose of using your submission within our build up to and our coverage of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 and for contacting you if we need more information on your story.

Please note, if the content that you're uploading contains any personal data relating to a child (for example, if a child appears in a video), you must have obtained permission from the person with parental responsibility for the child before the content is uploaded.

What BBC will collect and how will we use it?

You must be 18 years or older to upload content for Your Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year. The BBC will collect and process the following personal data about you:

Your name

Your video

Your general location, so that we can say where in the country you are if we broadcast your submission

Your email address, as we may contact you if we want to find out more about your story

Your story, such as where you have been doing sporting activities

If we broadcast your contribution, this may include the programme being available on BBC1, BBC2, BBC Sport's social media accounts, our website, and also through your local TV station, and your contribution may be used again in a future broadcast.

The BBC may also collect the following special category data inferred from your image or depending on the content of your story:

Race or ethnicity

Health

Religious or philosophical beliefs

Sexual orientation

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is the performance of its public task set out in the BBC's Charter to show the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to provide services that are distinctive from those provided elsewhere, taking creative risks in order to develop fresh approaches and to serve all audiences with innovative content which informs, educates and entertains.

The BBC processes your special category data (if applicable) on the lawful basis that processing is necessary for reasons of substantial public interest. These reasons are for the purposes of journalism, art and literature because one of the BBC's wider purposes is to reflect, represent and serve the diverse communities of all the UK's nations and regions.

Retaining your information

We hope to use your submissions as part of Your Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, but we can't guarantee it.

The BBC will delete your personal data after the programme is broadcast. If your video is used for broadcast, it will be retained and archived by the BBC.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law. You can request a copy of the data BBC stores about you, which includes your BBC Account data and the data described above.

You have the right to ask for your data we collect to be deleted, however there are exceptions to your rights and they may be limited in some situations.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights. Please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy for more information.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO): https://ico.org.uk/ external-link .

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.