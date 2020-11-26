Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud says that, if elected, he will sign "two top players, one of them Neymar", the 28-year-old Brazil forward who made a world-record move from Barca to Paris St Germain in 2017. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Lyon have dropped Arsenal target Houssem Aouar for Sunday's game against Reims as the France midfielder, 22, refused to warm down after being an unused substitute for their win over Angers. (L'Equipe via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele but they will try to agree a loan move for the France forward, 23. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's director Michael Zorc sees Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland staying "with us for a long time" despite the 20-year-old being linked with Real Madrid. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid's Uruguay centre-back Jose Gimenez, 25. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are set to sign Leicester's English winger Demarai Gray, 24, on a free transfer in January. (Express) external-link

Liverpool could earn a £30m windfall in January by selling Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, and Belgian striker Divock Origi, 25. (Express) external-link

Barcelona could move for Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 28, or Netherlands midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 30, after a clause in the deal which took Philippe Coutinho to the Nou Camp expired - had Barca signed another Liverpool player they would have had to pay an additional £89m. (Star) external-link

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21, is close to agreeing a new contract with AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have offered a new deal to 22-year-old Dutch utility player Timothy Fosu-Mensah, whose contract runs out next summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

West Brom are monitoring Celtic's French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa could make a January bid for Werder Bremen's Kosovo winger Milot Rashica, 24, who has also been linked with RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. (Kreiszeitung - in German) external-link

QPR's Bright Osayi-Samuel has been told to keep putting speculation aside with the Nigeria-born winger, 22, having been linked with Burnley, Celtic, Fulham, Leeds United and Leicester. (LancsLive) external-link

The English Football League will not be moving matches scheduled for the final day of national lockdown so fans can attend a day later. (Mail) external-link