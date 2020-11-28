Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are ready to sell Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe if a suitable buyer for the 25-year-old can be found. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid's priority is to sign 21-year-old Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe in 2021 before trying to bring in Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. (AS) external-link

Chelsea are "in the equation" to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi if the 33-year-old leaves Spanish giants Barcelona. (Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, via Sunday Express) external-link

Barca's Spain defender Gerard Pique, 33, hopes the Nou Camp club can "seduce" Messi to stay. (ESPN) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has suggested Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, will leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho's agent says the 28-year-old has no plans to leave Barcelona after being linked with Italian side Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez wants to leave Inter Milan and has put agent Jorge Mendes in charge of his search for a new club. (Marca) external-link

Manchester City have been tracking Martinez for more than a year, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested in the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

The agent of Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi says the Italy forward is worth 50m euros and that the 26-year-old has no intention of forcing an exit from the Serie A side. (Football Italia) external-link

Six parties are interested in the possible takeover of West Bromwich Albion but owner Guochuan Lai may struggle to achieve his £150m asking price for the Premier League club. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

