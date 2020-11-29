Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, says a move to the Premier League could be an option when his Juventus contract runs out next summer. He added he keeps in contact with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. (ZDF, via Mail) external-link

AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract with the Serie A side expires in 2021 but the 21-year-old Italy international says his agent will speak to the club and he wants to stay with them for a "long time". (Football Italia) external-link

Liverpool have been linked with Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, 21, but the Reds have made no bid for the Dutchman. (Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch) external-link

Phil McNulty analysis Edinson Cavani shows he has hunger and quality to make huge impact

Celtic are interested in signing Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, but Aston Villa and Burnley are also interested in the 30-year-old. (Teamtalk) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not "predict a lot of ins and outs" during the January transfer window. (Evening Standard) external-link

Spanish midfielders Riqui Puig, 21, and Carles Alena, 22, are fighting for their Barcelona futures along with Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite, 29, and Spanish left-back Junior Firpo, 24. (Marca) external-link

French winger Florian Thauvin says he was "moved" by AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini admitting the Serie A side were interested in signing him. The 27-year-old's contract at Marseille runs out in summer 2021. (Football Italia) external-link

Juventus may target Atletico Madrid and Montenegro centre-back Stefan Savic, 29, to strengthen their defence. (Calciomercato) external-link

Former Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos said a deal for him to move to Chelsea was "agreed" in 2007 only to fall through in the "final moments". (Goal) external-link

Barnsley are keen to extend the loan spell of Leicester City midfielder Matty James at the club, with the 29-year-old Englishman's current stint ending in January. (Leicestershire Live) external-link