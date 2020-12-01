Transfer rumours: White, Tagliafico, Szoboszlai, Rudiger, Palmeri, Mustafi, Saliba, Skriniar
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring Brighton's highly rated English defender Ben White, 23. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona are tracking the availability of Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, 28, and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, with the Germany internationals currently out of favour at their respective clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Arsenal and Tottenham are among several clubs interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, with RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also keen on the Hungary international. (Eurosport)
Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will compete to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, in January. (Star)
Tottenham remain interested in Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, despite talks between the two clubs breaking down in the summer. (Football Insider)
Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 24, can still secure a move to a Premier League club next summer after Tottenham and Chelsea cooled their interest. (Mail)
Arsenal are yet to make a bid for Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia, 23, with the Argentine among the January signing options for the Gunners. (Football London)
Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who is now manager at Nice, wants to bring in Gunners and France Under-20 defender William Saliba, 19. (Metro)
Juventus are preparing a double bid for Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmeri, 26, and France forward Olivier Giroud, 34. (Il Bianco Nero - in Italian)
Barcelona have singled out Atletico Madrid and Brazil defender Felipe Augusto, 31, as a replacement for injured Gerard Pique, 33, with the Spain international out for the season. (AS - in Spanish)
French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 20, is set to return to Barcelona after failing to play a single minute during his loan stint at Benfica. (Abola - in Portuguese)
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 21, will be allowed to go out on loan in the January transfer window and the Spain Under-21 international has been offered to Leeds United, RB Leipzig and Monaco. (Eurosport)
Rangers appear set to miss out on English free agent Jack Wilshere, 28, with the odds now in favour of the midfielder returning to Arsenal. (Sun)
Arsenal may use the £32m they could save on five players who are out of contract next summer to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. (Football London)
