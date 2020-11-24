Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Milan would be prepared to sell Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, to Tottenham for £45m next month. (Sun) external-link

Dutch central defender Perr Schuurs, 21, linked with Liverpool, insists he is not yet ready to leave Ajax. (Mirror) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is ahead of Real Madrid reserve team coach Raul as the leading candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane, should Real decide to dispense with the Frenchman. (Marca) external-link

Pochettino is thought to be keen on a move to Paris St-Germain and could replace Thomas Tuchel. (Talksport) external-link

Zidane has lost confidence in a number of his players including former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, the 29-year-old Belgium international. (Sport) external-link

Zidane has the backing of Real Madrid's board and players at present, but the coach's future could be determined by the team's next three matches. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham are in talks with manager David Moyes over an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa assistant John Terry would look to take former Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole to Derby as part of his management team if he is appointed as Phillip Cocu's permanent replacement. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says it is not up to him whether the club sell England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have been monitoring Manchester United's Brandon Williams with the 20-year-old England Under-21 left-back likely to be made available for loan in January. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he and technical director Edu are making plans for the January transfer window and what could be an "unpredictable" market. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Werder Bremen have ruled out selling Kosovo midfielder Milot Rashica in the January transfer window despite reports that Aston Villa could revive their interest in the 24-year-old. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Leicester could rekindle their interest in Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 28, with Real Betis planning to sell him to strengthen elsewhere in January. (La Razon, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

France attacking midfielder Houssem Aoaur, 22, who was linked with Arsenal in the summer, says he is happy that he stayed at Lyon. (RMC Sport, via Get French Football News) external-link

The Premier League will not attempt to provide Covid-19 vaccines for footballers ahead of the general population. (Telegraph) external-link

Broadcasters are set to continue to provide fake crowd noise for televised football, despite the return of supporters. Sky Sports and BT Sport will use a blend of noise from supporters in the ground and artificial crowd noise, which has been available since matches returned behind closed doors in June. (London Evening Standard) external-link