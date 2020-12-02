Last updated on .From the section Sport

Luton fans are allowed in at Kenilworth Road for the first time since 29 February

Fans returned to English Football League grounds on Wednesday for the first time in more than nine months as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Luton and Wycombe, who had not played in front of fans at their home grounds since February, were permitted capacities of 1,000 for their matches.

Carlisle, Charlton, Shrewsbury and Cambridge also welcomed back fans.

Other EFL teams playing on Wednesday were in tier three areas, which prohibits supporters at elite level.

Luton fans are given coronavirus checks prior to their Championship match with Norwich

Luton fans celebrate a goal against Norwich at Kenilworth Road

Fans return to Carlisle's Brunton Park for their League Two match against Salford

Carlisle fans welcome their team at Brunton Park

The restricted number of fans at Carlisle were joined by cardboard cut-outs of those not able to attend

Luton and Wycombe were only permitted capacities of 1,000 but Carlisle, Charlton, Shrewsbury and Cambridge were granted 2,000 as they had staged test event matches earlier in the season.

No away fans were allowed and no supporter was able to attend if they live in a tier three area.

Arsenal will be the first Premier League club permitted to host home supporters, when they play Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.

The first Premier League fixture to welcome fans will be West Ham's game at home to Manchester United on Saturday, before Chelsea host Leeds later that day.

With the exception of two pilot events at Warwick and Doncaster in September, horse racing has also been without crowds since March, but racegoers were able to return on Wednesday with Lingfield Park in Surrey, among the tracks able to welcome back spectators.

Snooker remains without spectators as the UK Championship continues in Milton Keynes, but on Wednesday plans were announced for up to 1,000 fans to attend each session of the PDC World Darts Championship, which starts at London's Alexandra Palace on 15 December.