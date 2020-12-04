Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona's Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are considering Leicester's Harvey Barnes, 22, as a possible transfer alternative to fellow England winger Jadon Sancho, 20 of Borussia Dortmund.(Sun) external-link

England striker Danny Ings, 28, has been urged to commit to a new long-term contract at Southampton by his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 24, could seek a move in January to enhance his England claims before the European Championship. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, over a January transfer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are hopeful of obtaining a work permit for Atalanta's Ivorian winger Amad Diallo so the 18-year-old can join the club in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected claims his Manchester United team are inconsistent and insists his new signings will help the side evolve. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could move for Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel if they sack Solskjaer in the next few weeks. (Bild) external-link

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Gremio's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Diego Rosa. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

West Ham are ready to make a long-term commitment to manager David Moyes. (Times) external-link

Napoli are considering making a January loan move for Chelsea's Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19. (Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, via Inside Futbol) external-link

Arsenal have revived their interest in Istanbul Basaksehir's Turkish midfielder Berkay Ozcan, 22. (Transfermarkt, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal's players exchanged angry words in a clear-the-air meeting after manager Mikel Arteta called the squad together to identify reasons behind their poor start to the season. (ESPN) external-link

William Saliba's Arsenal future remains uncertain as the player and club are yet to agree where the 19-year-old French midfielder should move on loan. (ESPN, via Express) external-link

Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier, 26, admits he was ready to leave the club before his switch to the heart of defence. (Mail) external-link

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has become the official representative of Rennes and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the 18-year-old linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid. (L'Equipe) external-link

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri says he wants to manage in the Premier League. The 53-year-old, linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, has been without a club since leaving Juve in the summer of 2019. (Times) external-link

Club Bruges manager Philippe Clement has ruled out a move for Aston Villa's Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, 27, the former Genk player currently on loan at Fenerbahce. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Juventus have been linked with Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22. (Tuttermercato Web, via Sport Witness) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained what he expects from Cenk Tosun and suggested the Turkey striker, 29, could have more minutes on the pitch in the near future. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

QPR boss Mark Warburton has indicated he will not look to bring in a striker during the January transfer window and is instead focused on a centre-back. (West London Sport) external-link

Pep Guardiola is hopeful that club captain Fernandinho, 35, the Brazil midfielder out of contract at the end of the season, will play a major role for Manchester City between now and next summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle's Brazilian forward Joelinton, 24, has praised manager Steve Bruce and believes the Magpies could "pinch" European qualification this season. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Manchester United are hoping to get approval to welcome back fans to Old Trafford for their Premier League game against Leeds later this month. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham are seeking clarity as to why a blanket figure for supporter capacity is being applied to all sporting venues, regardless of their size. (London Evening Standard) external-link