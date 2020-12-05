Last updated on .From the section Sport

Grigory Rodchenkov speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan in February 2018

A bill allowing the United States to prosecute anyone involved in doping at international events has been signed into law by US president Donald Trump.

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act - named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov - targets coaches, agents and officials, rather than athletes.

Offenders could be jailed for 10 years.

"Dopers should be on clear notice: there is a new sheriff in town, so cheat at your own peril," a statement from Rodchenkov read.

Those who are found guilty could be fined up to $1m (£745,000) as well as a prison sentence.

The bill was passed unopposed by the US Senate in November.

It does not apply to US professional and college sports, as existing United States Anti-Doping Agency laws cover any offences.

The law has been criticised by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which previously said it was concerned the legislation would "disrupt the global legal anti-doping framework".

"We hope that other countries will join us in this fight by adopting their own anti-doping laws and partnering with the US on cross-border law enforcement cooperation to protect the rights of clean athletes everywhere," Rodchenkov's statement added.