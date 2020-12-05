Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are set to reward Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, with a new double-your-money contract worth £200,000-a-week in a bid to ward off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, is ready to ask Manchester United to let him leave in January, with reported interest from a number of Premier League sides plus Scottish clubs Rangers and Celtic. (Team Talk) external-link

However, Manchester United are set to extend Lingard's contract by another year - despite his continuing first-team absence. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked former club Manchester City to keep him informed about the availability of England defender John Stones, 26. (90 Min) external-link

Inter Milan will open talks with former Everton and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku over a new contract amid interest in the 27-year-old Belgium striker from clubs including Juventus. (90 Min) external-link

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is set to sign for Serie B club AC Monza on a deal until the end of the season. The 30-year-old Italian has been without a club since leaving Brescia after their relegation last term. (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club is making progress as they look to tie France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, down to a new deal. (Goal) external-link

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has admitted he would be keen to re-sign Everton's Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 29, but has hinted his side would only be able to afford a loan deal. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham "did not waste our time" attempting to sign Brazil midfielder Willian, 32, in the summer because Arsenal's wage offer was out of their reach. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Eric Dier - Defender, wicketkeeper, app builder BBC Sport meets Tottenham's multi-faceted 26-year-old

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has contacted RB Salzburg's Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the hope of persuading the 20-year-old to sign for the Spanish club. (Bild, via AS) external-link

Leicester City have been linked with Sporting Lisbon's Ecuador winger Gonzalo Plata, 20. (Vitotvo, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Serie A side Bologna are eyeing a move for Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, the 22-year-old Italian who is currently on loan at Fiorentina. (Il Resto del Carlino, via Sport Witness) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady, the 27-year-old Wolves and England centre-back, knew former Molineux team-mate and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 24, would prove an immediate success at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Newcastle's fixture against West Brom next Saturday is in the hands of "the medical people", according to Baggies boss Slaven Bilic. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link