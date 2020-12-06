Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, has been offered to the Premier League's big six - Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier, 30, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets right-back competition for English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal's out-of-favour Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, believes he will be able to get another top club - but is unlikely to leave before next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have emerged as the leading candidate to sign Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, 19, from Argentine top-flight side Velez Sarsfield. (Todo Fichajes, via Team Talk) external-link

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has hinted that he is waiting for the club to make the first move with regards to extending his contract. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal could be forced into launching a bid for transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai during the January window after news emerged that Real Madrid are set to make a bid of their own for Salzburg's 20-year-old Hungary midfielder. (Express) external-link

Manchester United shirt sponsors Chevrolet believe it would be worth their while commercially to help finance a move to bring Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, back to Old Trafford. (Auto Esporte, via Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo has played down the prospect of the club signing Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi if the 33-year-old leaves Barcelona next year. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are among a host of clubs from England and Portugal keeping an eye on former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards, the 22-year-old English winger currently with Portuguese top-flight outfit Vitoria Guimaraes. (Team Talk) external-link

Brighton's English defender Dan Burn, 28, says Albion players would be fully supportive of any player who revealed he was gay. (Argus) external-link