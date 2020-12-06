Transfer rumours: Dybala, Trippier, Wan-Bissaka, Ozil, Almada
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, has been offered to the Premier League's big six - Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal. (90 Min)
Manchester United are monitoring Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier, 30, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets right-back competition for English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23. (Telegraph)
Arsenal's out-of-favour Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, believes he will be able to get another top club - but is unlikely to leave before next summer. (Mirror)
Manchester United have emerged as the leading candidate to sign Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, 19, from Argentine top-flight side Velez Sarsfield. (Todo Fichajes, via Team Talk)
Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has hinted that he is waiting for the club to make the first move with regards to extending his contract. (Mirror)
Arsenal could be forced into launching a bid for transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai during the January window after news emerged that Real Madrid are set to make a bid of their own for Salzburg's 20-year-old Hungary midfielder. (Express)
Manchester United shirt sponsors Chevrolet believe it would be worth their while commercially to help finance a move to bring Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, back to Old Trafford. (Auto Esporte, via Sun)
Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo has played down the prospect of the club signing Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi if the 33-year-old leaves Barcelona next year. (Mail)
West Ham are among a host of clubs from England and Portugal keeping an eye on former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards, the 22-year-old English winger currently with Portuguese top-flight outfit Vitoria Guimaraes. (Team Talk)
Brighton's English defender Dan Burn, 28, says Albion players would be fully supportive of any player who revealed he was gay. (Argus)