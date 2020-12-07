Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jesse Lingard's representatives are exploring loan options for the Manchester United and England midfielder in January, with Real Sociedad one of the clubs they have held initial talks with regarding the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's out-of-favour Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, is "90%" certain to join Fenerbahce next month, according to one of the Turkish side's congress members. (Sport Digitale, via Mirror) external-link

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is under no pressure to sell £71m Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United could turn to Real Madrid's Spain wing-back Lucas Vazquez, 29, as they seek competition for Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are keen to allow Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero to leave next month and will sell him if their £2m asking price is met, although a loan move for the 33-year-old could also transpire. (Football Insider) external-link

Brazilian striker Hulk, 34, has left Shanghai SIPG and has been linked with a move to the Premier League on a free transfer. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham and Arsenal are being linked with AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 23, who is valued at around £45m and whose current contract is due to expire in June 2022. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool hope to start negotiations with Brazil defensive midfielder Fabinho, 27, over a new contract soon. (Guardian) external-link

Dutchman Jetro Willems has rejected the offer of a new contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, handing Newcastle the chance to sign the 26-year-old left wing-back, who had a loan spell with the Magpies last term. (Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle are aiming to return to their Benton base on Tuesday as they look to resume training after last week's Covid-19 crisis that caused the postponement of their match with Aston Villa. The Magpies hope their fixture with West Brom will take place as scheduled this weekend. (Chronicle) external-link

