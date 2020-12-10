Transfer rumours: White, Upamecano, Alaba, Garcia, Rojo, Eriksen, Szoboszlai

Manchester United have added Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23, to their centre-back wish-list. He is joined by two France internationals in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, 27. (MEN)external-link

However, United's hopes of signing Upamecano in January may have been ended by their elimination from the Champions League. (Express)external-link

Paris St-Germain are preparing a January loan bid for Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli and believe Spurs are prepared to let the 24-year-old leave. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea would need to make David Alaba their highest earning player if they are to bring Bayern Munich's Austrian wing-back, 28, to Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing 19-year-old Spain defender Eric Garcia from former club Manchester City. (Sun)external-link

Sheffield United are considering a move for Manchester United's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 30, who is keen to leave for regular playing time. (Mail)external-link

Alternatively, the Blades could move for Preston North End's English centre-back Ben Davies, 25, with manager Chris Wilder desperate to add defensive reinforcements in January. (Sky Sports)external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's salary at Inter Milan will likely see the out-of-favour 28-year-old priced out of a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Red Bull Salzburg's failure to progress in the Champions League has boosted Arsenal's hopes of signing 20-year-old Hungary midfield Dominik Szoboszlai in January. (Football.London)external-link

However, the Gunners expect to face competition from RB Leipzig, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also thought to interested. (Sky Sports)external-link

Arteta is hopeful of keeping English 19-year-old Folarin Balogun at Arsenal. The forward's contract expires next summer. (Metro)external-link

West Brom have begun identifying replacements for manager Slaven Bilic, who could lose his job if his side are beaten by Newcastle on Saturday. (Mail)external-link

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the German champions do not need to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, because they have Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32. (Tuttosport - in Italian)external-link

Aston Villa could look to bolster their attacking options in January if Brazil striker Wesley, 24, has not returned from injury. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United are assessing the success of their loan decisions, with a number of the club's youngsters concerned about a lack of playing time. (MEN)external-link

United's senior players fear the team's inconsistent form is in part due to the number of tactical and selection changes being made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

England forward Marcus Rashford, 23, says he wants to remain at Manchester United for the rest of his career. (Times)external-link

Former Netherlands and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie says he urged then-manager Arsene Wenger to sign Italy and Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, 36, to help Arsenal win the Premier League. (Effe Relativing, via Metro)external-link

