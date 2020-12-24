Last updated on .From the section Sport

Despite the coronavirus pandemic it has still been another astonishing year of sporting drama, from title triumphs for Liverpool and Lewis Hamilton to Novak Djokovic's US Open disqualification and a virtual Grand National.

It is time to reflect on the highs - and possibly a few lows - over the past 12 months.

Test your knowledge on some of the key events of 2020 in our Christmas quiz.