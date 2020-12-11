Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich will not chase Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window, but the European champions continue to look at the 20-year-old Englishman as a long-term transfer target. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City and Manchester United are both expected to express an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, over the coming months. (Mail) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, is set to turn his back on a move to Arsenal and instead join RB Leipzig in the January transfer window. (Sky Germany via Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told England Under-21 winger Demarai Gray he has no future at the Foxes. (Mail) external-link

Dean Smith says Aston Villa must match Jack Grealish's ambitions to play in Europe or face losing the 25-year-old England midfielder. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Koke, 28, has spoken about how he would love to persuade Argentine striker Lionel Messi, 33 to join from Barcelona, but admitted it would be difficult "for him to get out of there". (As) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman remains keen on signing Liverpool's 30-year-old Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 33, turned down both Juventus and Inter Milan to join Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Leicester and West Ham are on alert with reports Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara, 23, could be sold by Roma. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Still hungry for success He might be 39, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells BBC Sport that he has unfinished business

Leeds winger Raphinha, 23, admits he was disappointed by Rennes' decision to sell him to the Premier League side without the Brazilian's prior knowledge. (ESPN Brazil via Goal) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes has no plans to hand Declan Rice the captaincy on a permanent basis and Mark Noble will retain the armband despite his lack of game time. (Standard) external-link

Former striker Louis Saha believes Arsenal should consider re-signing 34-year-old French frontman Olivier Giroud from Chelsea during the January transfer window. (Metro) external-link