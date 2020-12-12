Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus hope Manchester United will allow France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, to return to Turin next month on loan. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have already rejected a swap deal with Juventus involving Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, 30, and Barcelona's Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, for Pogba. (Calciomercato) external-link

French striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, has hinted that the chances of him leaving Paris St-Germain could depend on the approval of his parents. (Copa 90 via Sun) external-link

Erling Braut Haaland's father Alf Inge says the 20-year-old striker is very happy at Borussia Dortmund now, but could move on in the future. (Tuttosport via Goal) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sanction an 18-month loan deal for English midfielder Dele Alli, 24, who wants to leave the club in January with Paris St-Germain a likely destination. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are struggling to find buyers for Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26, defender Marcos Alonso, 29, and Danish defender Andreas Christensen, 24, who are all available in January. (Express) external-link

Wolves are considering a move for 17-year-old Mainz midfielder Marlon Roos-Trujillo, who has represented Germany at under-19s level. (Bild) external-link

West Brom are eager to sign English striker Dwight Gayle, 30, from Newcastle with his contract due to finish at the end of this season. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Arsenal are set to make 19-year-old French defender William Saliba available for a move in January, with doubts over his readiness for Premier League football. (Football London) external-link

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock wants 26-year-old English winger Duncan Watmore to sign a new deal amid interest from other Championship clubs. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City stars have been staging their own version of The Great British Bake Off, with catering staff at the team's training complex judging their works. (Star) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has cancelled the club's Christmas lunch due to Covid-19 fears. (Mirror) external-link