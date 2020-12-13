Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton are ready to offer midfielder Dele Alli a way out of Tottenham Hotspur by signing the 24-year-old England international on loan in January. (Star) external-link

Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, who is targeting a move in January, has confirmed that he has had contact with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says that Spanish midfielder Isco does feature in his plans. However, the 28-year-old's limited minutes at the club have moved him towards a January exit. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, 31, who is currently with Chinese side Dalian Pro, is being linked with a potential move to Wolves as cover for the injured Raul Jimenez. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain could make a move for Lyon's Dutch striker Memphis Depay in the summer but Barcelona are long-time fans of the 26-year-old. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Tottenham are ready to pay Juventus £63.6m for 27-year-old Argentine striker Paulo Dybala. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, who has been a long-time target of Arsenal, is also attracting interest from Paris St-Germain with the clubs set to talk again shortly. (RMC - in French) external-link

Premier League sides Leeds and West Ham are among a number of clubs chasing MK Dons' 19-year-old defender Matthew Sorinola, (Teamtalk) external-link

