Transfer rumours: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Bilic, Musiala, Ozil, Depay, Tomori, Seedorf
Paris St-Germain and Manchester City's hopes of signing Lionel Messi have been given a boost as Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud said the Argentine's salary "is unsustainable" for the Spanish club, beyond the end of his contract next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
PSG have told their club stores to be braced for the signing of Messi, 33, from Barcelona. (Football Transfers)
Rousaud wants to reunite Messi with Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar at the Spanish giants but says Barca cannot afford to sign the 28-year-old before his contract expires in 2022. (AS - in Spanish)
Ex-Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta says the Premier League club is "the best place" for Messi if his former Argentina team-mate leaves Barca. (Stadium Astro, via Sun)
There is "a real possibility" Messi will leave Barca to join PSG next summer, with France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, leaving the French champions for Real Madrid. (TalkSport)
West Brom are set to sack manager Slaven Bilic and replace him with former England boss Sam Allardyce. (TalkSport)
Bayern Munich are ready to hand attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, 17, a new deal worth more than £100,000 a week amid mounting Premier League interest in the England U21 international. (Mail)
Mesut Ozil's agent says that the German midfielder, 32, wants to stay at Arsenal and see out the final six months of his contract - despite the club wanting him to leave in January. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Paris St-Germain are ready to negotiate a deal for Lyon's 22-year-old France winger Houssem Aouar, who was an Arsenal target last summer. (RMC Sport, via Sun)
Former Barcelona target Memphis Depay, 26, is yet to make a decision about his future, with the Netherlands forward's Lyon contract expiring next summer. (Goal)
Leeds United are keeping tabs on Chelsea's England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, with a view to a move for him in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)
Arsenal and Marseille are interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 20, from Porto. (Record - in Portuguese)
Brighton striker Glenn Murray, 37, could end his season-long loan at Watford early having made just one league start with the Championship club. (Football Insider)
Stoke City and Reading have set their sights on signing Motherwell's 22-year-old Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf. (Football Insider)
French clubs are facing a financial abyss after the collapse of Ligue 1's huge television deal. (Guardian)
The Professional Footballers' Association has taken action to prevent unwanted players being made to train alone or with youth players. (Telegraph - subscription required)
