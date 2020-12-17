Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United could make a summer bid for West Ham's Declan Rice, although the 21-year-old England midfielder is thought to prefer Chelsea should he leave the Hammers. (Express) external-link

Wolves are monitoring Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi, 25, who could be allowed to leave in January. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are working on a January exit for Marcos Rojo, with Newcastle keen on a loan move for the Argentina defender, 30. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have added Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez to their list of defensive targets to cover injured Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, 29, and could bid £30m for the 22-year-old Brazilian. (AS Roma Live, via Team Talk) external-link

Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font says he will not be repeating the mistakes of previous candidates by making bold transfer promises, amid links with Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland, 20, but hopes to persuade Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, to sign a new contract. (Goal) external-link

Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, a target for Arsenal, has completed his move to RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, and will join in January after signing a four-and-a-half year deal. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal appear to be on the verge of finally wrapping up a deal for Hertha Berlin centre-back Omar Rekik after the 18-year-old defender arrived in London on Thursday. (Metro) external-link

Napoli will demand at least £14m if they are to sell Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik in January amid interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old has also been linked with Everton. (Goal) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti hopes he can see out the full length of his contract and deliver "trophies and something special" over the course of his stay which will take him until the end of the 2023-24 season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Celtic are in talks with Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard, 22, over a new long-term deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are in negotiations with Celta Vigo's 16-year-old defender Stefan Bajcetic over a move to Old Trafford. (La Voz de Galicia, via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal's Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 28, has accused his club's squad of lacking "discipline" and having "no self-confidence" during a poor run of results in the Premier League, and insists Mikel Arteta is not to blame. (Sky Sports) external-link

AFC Wimbledon are considering the possibility of sharing their new home at Plough Lane with rugby league side London Broncos. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Anderlecht manager and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says his on-loan City striker Lukas Nmecha has no noticeable weaknesses, as the Germany Under-21 international, 22, continues to impress in Belgium. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Anderlecht are keen for discussions with Manchester City about extending Nmecha's loan for another season. (Sports Illustrated) external-link

Government minister Guy Opperman has written to the Premier League again "to seek the answers" that Newcastle supporters "deserve" after the club's proposed takeover fell through last summer. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link