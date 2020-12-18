Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England forward Marcus Rashford, 23, under contract to 2023, is in line for a lucrative new Manchester United contract in the new year. (Mirror) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, and Italy midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, 26, are among the players being offered to Manchester United as Juventus look for ways to put together a deal to re-sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27. (ESPN) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has raised the prospect of a reunion with Sami Khedira as he refused to rule out a move for the Juventus and Germany midfielder, 33. (Mail) external-link

Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, is being closely followed by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window as a potential replacement for Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who is out of contract in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

Inter Milan are in competition for the signature of Wijnaldum with Barcelona. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard, 28, on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Mesut Ozil is set to stay at Arsenal until his contract expires at the end of the season but the 32-year-old German midfielder has interest from several clubs, including Fenerbahce. (Eurosport) external-link

Liverpool target Ozan Kabak, 20, is close to making a decision about his future but Schalke's Turkish centre-back is said to favour a move to AC Milan. (Express) external-link

Out-of-favour Tottenham and Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21, will leave Spurs in January, with Benfica making the decision to cut short his loan spell, which was supposed to run until the end of the season. (Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness) external-link

Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers for out-of-favour Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 24, in January. (90 Min) external-link

Crystal Palace are open to selling English defender James Tomkins, 31, next month, with new West Brom manager Sam Allardyce linked with a move for his former player. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool have no plans to recall English winger Harvey Elliot, 17, from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Brighton boss Graham Potter has suggested Mathew Ryan can leave next month, saying it was important to allow the 28-year-old Australia goalkeeper "freedom" to play more games if that was not happening at the Amex. (Argus) external-link

Norwich are targeting the signing of a new left-back in January amid concerns over injured on-loan Spanish defender Xavi Quintilla, 24. The Canaries are also braced for interest in Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia, 23, who has been linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brighton will recall Poland midfielder Jakub Moder, 21, from his loan stint at Lech Poznan on 1 January. (Argus) external-link

Rangers will accept a six-figure fee for Greg Stewart in January, the 30-year-old Scottish forward is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Steve Bruce believes next month's transfer window could be the "quietest" one yet but the Newcastle boss is monitoring those players who will be out of contract next summer. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Former West Brom midfielder James Morrison has been promoted to join Sam Allardyce's first-team coaching staff, with the club also bringing in ex-Middlesbrough and Tranmere defender Robbie Stockdale as first-team coach. (Express & Star) external-link

The signing of Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 29, has helped Everton land a first ever commercial deal in Colombia, with a new official betting partner in the South American country. (Liverpool Echo) external-link