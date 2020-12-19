Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are ready to bid for Lionel Messi 33, with both clubs confident the Argentina forward will leave Barcelona. (90min) external-link

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 28, says his "future is in his club's hands" but the Egypt international admits he is open to joining Real Madrid or Barcelona. (AS) external-link

Manchester United's Daniel James, 23, is not willing to leave on loan in January, with the Wales winger keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain's slump in revenue in 2020 could scupper their plans to keep France forward Kylian Mbappe, even if they sell other players, with Real Madrid ready and waiting to sign the 21-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona could sign Lyon's Memphis Depay, 26, for a cut-price £4.5m with the Ligue 1 side looking to cash in on the Netherlands forward before his contract expires. (L'Equipe via Mercato) external-link

Leicester are willing to let English winger Demarai Gray, 24, leave the club and replace him with Celtic's Scotland winger Ryan Christie, 25, or Reading's French midfielder Michael Olise, 19. (90min) external-link

Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid to sign Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, after he impressed Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with his pace and physical presence. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan have ruled out a move for Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, and instead want a younger forward to fill in for their injured Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39. (Inside Futbal) external-link

Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 18, has applied for an Italian passport in order to secure a £37.2m move from Atalanta to Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

'I've never been so happy' What is life like for FC Santa Claus manager running a football club in Lapland?

David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami want Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, with the Argentina international well down the pecking order at Old Trafford. (Express) external-link

Arsenal and France Under-21 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, could make his loan move to Hertha Berlin permanent, after pleasing manager Bruno Labbadia with his performances. (Talksport) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, will remain at Real Madrid "for many years" according to his manager Zinedine Zidane, with the club captain expected to sign a new deal before his current one expires in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, has rebuffed another offer to play for DR Congo and instead wants fight for a place in the England squad. (The Times - Subscription required) external-link