Last updated on

Manchester United are interested in Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Yves Bissouma, Brighton's Malian 24-year-old midfielder who has impressed this season. (Express) external-link

Marseille would like to sign Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 34. (le10sport - in French) external-link

Liverpool are considering selling "unhappy" Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 28, says former Egypt player Mohamed Aboutrika. (Bein Sports via Goal) external-link

Real Madrid are very confident of signing France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain next summer. (90 Min) external-link

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge accepts that defender David Alaba, 28, is set to leave the German club. The Austrian's contract expires on 30 June, 2021, and the player can negotiate with whoever he wants from 1 January, with Real Madrid favourites to be his next destination. (Marca) external-link

Former midfielder Roy Keane believes Manchester United can push Liverpool for the Premier League title and could be the reigning champions' closest challengers. (Sky Sports) external-link

Slaven Bilic knew he would be sacked as manager by West Brom while on the coach returning from Manchester City last week. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has downplayed a potential transfer for Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, 27. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are willing to consider offers for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, 24, in the January transfer window. (Express) external-link

German defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, admits he "isn't satisfied" with his current situation at Chelsea, but insists he will not look for a transfer away in January. (ZDF via Mail) external-link

Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, 19, could see his season-long loan deal at Villarreal end in January after falling out of favour with coach Unai Emery. (As - in Spanish) external-link