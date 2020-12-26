Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, to Paris St-Germain. Pochettino is favourite for the manager's role at the French champions after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Thursday. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, could be offered a way out of Spurs when Pochettino takes over at the Ligue 1 side. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are set to join Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Sky Italia, via Mail) external-link

A festive feast How to watch the Premier League's Christmas fixtures

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his Egypt forward Mohamed Salah the only reason to leave the Premier League champions is the weather but conceded the club cannot force a player to stay against his will. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal's out-of-favour German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, has held secret talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce in a bid to move away from the Gunners. (Bild - in German) external-link

Ozil is almost certain not to be brought back into the fold at Arsenal for the second half of the season and a move to the United States is also a possibility. (INews) external-link