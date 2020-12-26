Transfer rumours: Messi, Pochettino, Haaland, Alli, Ozil, Edouard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, to Paris St-Germain. Pochettino is favourite for the manager's role at the French champions after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Thursday. (Le Parisien - in French)
England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, could be offered a way out of Spurs when Pochettino takes over at the Ligue 1 side. (Sun)
Chelsea are set to join Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Sky Italia, via Mail)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his Egypt forward Mohamed Salah the only reason to leave the Premier League champions is the weather but conceded the club cannot force a player to stay against his will. (Guardian)
Arsenal's out-of-favour German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, has held secret talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce in a bid to move away from the Gunners. (Bild - in German)
Ozil is almost certain not to be brought back into the fold at Arsenal for the second half of the season and a move to the United States is also a possibility. (INews)
Juventus and AC Milan have joined the chase for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 22. (Calciomercato, via Sun)
